PFG Advisors Invests $2.15 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848,817 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,928,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,848 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,748.0% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 918,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,280,000 after purchasing an additional 868,730 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,564,000 after purchasing an additional 800,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 815.8% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 391,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 349,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

