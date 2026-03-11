Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Invests $961,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,332,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,246,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $1,579,378,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 91.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 100.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 247,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $233.67 billion, a PE ratio of -584.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

