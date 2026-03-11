Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 122.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 140.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $597.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

