Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 79,750 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,750 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 99,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 925,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $884,822.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,745.30. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $588,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,072.17. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

