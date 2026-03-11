Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,228 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,228 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Key Netflix News

Netflix Trading Down 1.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Shares of NFLX opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $409.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. President Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

