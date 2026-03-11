Korea Investment CORP Buys 61,650 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,650 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4,637.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 target price on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.35.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

