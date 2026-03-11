Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 20,122 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

