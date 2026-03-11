iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,858,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,974,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,414,000 after buying an additional 4,094,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,008,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,923,000 after buying an additional 1,741,531 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,301,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,190,000 after buying an additional 1,107,638 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,371,000 after buying an additional 974,637 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

