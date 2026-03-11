DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases 57,700 Shares of On Holding AG $ONON

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of ON by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in ON by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ON by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ON from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore set a $58.00 target price on shares of ON and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ON from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

ON Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ONON stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $61.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.