DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 174,070 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 174,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,000. Teradyne makes up about 2.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Teradyne by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.24.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $300.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.20 and a 200-day moving average of $196.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $344.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

