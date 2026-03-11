Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,593,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,980,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 874.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,784,000 after purchasing an additional 725,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,819,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,825 shares of company stock worth $4,657,565 in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,994.62.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,282.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,469.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,595.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,193.09 and a one year high of $2,217.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

