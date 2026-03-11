Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $146.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

