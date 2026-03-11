Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Short Interest Up 665,147.1% in February

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 113,092 shares, an increase of 665,147.1% from the February 12th total of 17 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,839 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 52,839 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

Arrow Exploration stock opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.00 and a 12 month high of C$0.37.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal properties. The company’s activities center on identifying prospective exploration targets, securing land positions and carrying out systematic field evaluation programs.

Arrow Exploration advances its projects through a combination of geological mapping, geochemical sampling and targeted drilling, using modern analytical methods to delineate zones of mineralization.

