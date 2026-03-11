Cliffwater LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 772,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $46,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $60.76.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.
