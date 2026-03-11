DE Burlo Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 72.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after purchasing an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Adobe by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,467,000 after buying an additional 710,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $275.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $443.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $387.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched conversational AI editing in Photoshop and smarter Firefly image?editing tools (public beta), enhancing product differentiation and upsell potential for Creative Cloud customers. Read More.

Adobe launched conversational AI editing in Photoshop and smarter Firefly image?editing tools (public beta), enhancing product differentiation and upsell potential for Creative Cloud customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded its MLB partnership to deliver AI?driven fan experiences — a commercial reference point that can help sell Adobe Experience Cloud and related services to large brands. Read More.

Adobe expanded its MLB partnership to deliver AI?driven fan experiences — a commercial reference point that can help sell Adobe Experience Cloud and related services to large brands. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market focus on Q1 results (reporting March 12) is raising volatility — options traders expect a sizeable move and several earnings previews highlight that revenue/EPS beats or a cautious guide could swing the stock either way. Read More.

Market focus on Q1 results (reporting March 12) is raising volatility — options traders expect a sizeable move and several earnings previews highlight that revenue/EPS beats or a cautious guide could swing the stock either way. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts trimmed targets and tone: TD Cowen cut its PT to $325 (hold) and Citigroup reduced its target as well — analyst downgrades are weighing on sentiment and were cited as a near?term catalyst for the selloff. Read More.

Multiple analysts trimmed targets and tone: TD Cowen cut its PT to $325 (hold) and Citigroup reduced its target as well — analyst downgrades are weighing on sentiment and were cited as a near?term catalyst for the selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose in February to ~14.3M shares (about 3.5% of shares outstanding, ~2.9 days to cover) — higher short exposure increases downside pressure and volatility into earnings. (Data reported in market notices.)

Short interest rose in February to ~14.3M shares (about 3.5% of shares outstanding, ~2.9 days to cover) — higher short exposure increases downside pressure and volatility into earnings. (Data reported in market notices.) Negative Sentiment: Emerging competitors and open?source AI initiatives (e.g., Veeso, Nvidia’s NemoClaw) highlight intensifying competition in AI?driven design tools, which could pressure growth assumptions if Adobe’s commercial traction lags. Read More. and Read More.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

