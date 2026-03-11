Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $205.15 and last traded at $206.13, with a volume of 126133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.66.

Positive Sentiment: Consumer and product interest: Articles highlighting must-have pool safety products and new pool tech (AI-powered swim jets and robotic cleaners) point to ongoing consumer demand and product-led upgrades that could support retail and replacement spending for pool supplies. Must-have pool safety products for families iGarden Swim Jet X Series Aiper Experts Duo

Consumer and product interest: Articles highlighting must-have pool safety products and new pool tech (AI-powered swim jets and robotic cleaners) point to ongoing consumer demand and product-led upgrades that could support retail and replacement spending for pool supplies. Neutral Sentiment: Industry services/content: A roundup of top marketing/SEO vendors for pool builders highlights increased professionalization of pool-construction and remodeling channels — indirectly relevant to POOL through potential B2B activity and channel growth. Best Marketing Companies for Pool Builders

Industry services/content: A roundup of top marketing/SEO vendors for pool builders highlights increased professionalization of pool-construction and remodeling channels — indirectly relevant to POOL through potential B2B activity and channel growth. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated corporate updates (no direct impact on POOL): Announcements from Corazon Mining (drill contract) and Renoworks (option grant) are industry/company-specific and do not materially affect Pool Corporation. Corazon Mining Signs Drill Contract Renoworks Grants Stock Options

Unrelated corporate updates (no direct impact on POOL): Announcements from Corazon Mining (drill contract) and Renoworks (option grant) are industry/company-specific and do not materially affect Pool Corporation. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and estimate cuts: Zacks Research issued a series of downward revisions to Pool’s quarterly and full-year EPS (notably cuts to FY2026 and FY2027 and lower Q1/Q3 estimates), with only small raises to a couple of quarters; the net effect lowers near-term earnings expectations and is the primary negative catalyst for the stock today. (Zacks report published 3/9–3/10.)

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 target price on Pool in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cfra upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.00. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.14 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In related news, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,580. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St bought 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,115,716.15. This trade represents a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,885 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC raised its stake in Pool by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 160,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Pool by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 61,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 43.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 40,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,852.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 66,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

