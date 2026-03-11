GlobalData (LON:DATA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.80 and last traded at GBX 74.20, with a volume of 1773410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DATA. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 price target on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GlobalData presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.

Get GlobalData alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GlobalData

GlobalData Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £523.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. GlobalData had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalData Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development. This model governs everything we do, from how we develop and manage our products, to our approach to sales and customer success, and supporting business operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.