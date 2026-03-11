Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 306634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore set a $7.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.80 to $6.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.58.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESRT

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $914.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 73.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 659,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,983,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,118,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 634,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,813,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 596.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,036,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 887,375 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company’s portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.