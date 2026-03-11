Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.41 and last traded at $90.63, with a volume of 433293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.12.

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.87%.Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

