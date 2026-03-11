Gerresheimer (GRRMF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4843 per share and revenue of $713.39 million for the quarter.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

GRRMF opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gerresheimer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerresheimer currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Gerresheimer

