HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,085.47 and traded as low as GBX 2,879.95. HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,969, with a volume of 54,360 shares.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,085.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,002.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity
Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.
Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HarbourVest Global Private Equity
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.