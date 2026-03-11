HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,085.47 and traded as low as GBX 2,879.95. HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,969, with a volume of 54,360 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,085.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,002.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders.

Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.

Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

