ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 255.0% in February

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,898 shares, a growth of 255.0% from the February 12th total of 4,197 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of ASMVF opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Holdings Limited, traded under the OTCMKTS ticker ASMVF, is a global supplier of assembly and packaging equipment and related consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company designs, manufactures and delivers high-precision machinery that enables automated placement, soldering and inspection processes in electronic device production.

Through its Surface Mount Technology (SMT) segment, ASMPT offers a broad portfolio of pick-and-place machines, reflow soldering ovens, automated optical inspection systems and software platforms that support high-volume printed circuit board assembly.

