Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,452,152 Churchill Capital Corp X $CCCX

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,452,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,675,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCCX. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,797,000.
Churchill Capital Corp X Price Performance
CCCX stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04. Churchill Capital Corp X has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
About Churchill Capital Corp X
Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank?check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.
The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.
