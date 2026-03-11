Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 104.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 353,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,046 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43,654.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,700,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,826.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,705,000 after buying an additional 945,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ZBRA opened at $212.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.99. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Featured Stories

