Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,339,215 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339,215 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,516,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $184.93 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Truist Financial cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

