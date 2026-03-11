Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Announces Earnings Results

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Rapport Therapeutics’ conference call:

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

RAP-219 is a TARP gamma?8 AMPA modulator designed to restrict activity to four brain regions, and management says Phase 1 and Phase 2 data show a wide therapeutic index with fewer hindbrain?related side effects compared with pan?AMPA antagonists.

is a TARP gamma?8 AMPA modulator designed to restrict activity to four brain regions, and management says Phase 1 and Phase 2 data show a wide therapeutic index with fewer hindbrain?related side effects compared with pan?AMPA antagonists. In a novel implantable?device Phase 2, the company reported a 72% reduction in the biomarker “long episodes” (92% electrographic seizures) and a 78% median reduction in clinical seizures, well above prespecified targets, which the company views as predictive for Phase 3.

In a novel implantable?device Phase 2, the company reported a in the biomarker “long episodes” (92% electrographic seizures) and a in clinical seizures, well above prespecified targets, which the company views as predictive for Phase 3. Rapport plans two global parallel Phase 3 trials (~330 patients each; 0.25/0.75/1.25 mg dosing tiers) and expects efficient enrollment aided by a China partnership with Tenacia to add sites and accelerate development.

Rapport plans two global parallel trials (~330 patients each; 0.25/0.75/1.25 mg dosing tiers) and expects efficient enrollment aided by a China partnership with Tenacia to add sites and accelerate development. The company says it is funded into H2 2029 to complete FOS Phase 3 and other programs, and highlights RAP?219’s high potency, low solubility and ~14?day half?life as enabling a potential long?acting injectable that could extend exclusivity and differentiate commercialization.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

Insider Activity at Rapport Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, COO Cheryl Gault sold 2,014 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $58,265.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 169,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,612.02. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $246,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 387,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,232,916.50. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 69,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 109,136 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 673,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAPP. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rapport Therapeutics

More Rapport Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rapport Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase?2a efficacy and Phase?3 timing — RAP?219 showed robust, consistent activity in patients with focal?onset seizures in a Phase 2a trial and Rapport expects to initiate a Phase?3 program in Q2 2026; the program was also expanded into primary generalized tonic?clonic seizures and bipolar mania based on the data. GlobeNewswire: Financial Results & Business Update

Phase?2a efficacy and Phase?3 timing — RAP?219 showed robust, consistent activity in patients with focal?onset seizures in a Phase 2a trial and Rapport expects to initiate a Phase?3 program in Q2 2026; the program was also expanded into primary generalized tonic?clonic seizures and bipolar mania based on the data. Positive Sentiment: China deal provides non?dilutive cash and upside — Rapport granted Tenacia exclusive Greater China rights to RAP?219 and will receive $20M upfront, up to $308M in development/commercial milestones and tiered royalties, accelerating regional development and de?risking part of the program. FierceBiotech: Tenacia deal

China deal provides non?dilutive cash and upside — Rapport granted Tenacia exclusive Greater China rights to RAP?219 and will receive $20M upfront, up to $308M in development/commercial milestones and tiered royalties, accelerating regional development and de?risking part of the program. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash runway — Rapport ended 2025 with $490.5M in cash, equivalents and short?term investments, which management says should fund operations into H2 2029, reducing near?term financing risk. GlobeNewswire: Financial Results & Business Update

Strong cash runway — Rapport ended 2025 with $490.5M in cash, equivalents and short?term investments, which management says should fund operations into H2 2029, reducing near?term financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale — COO Cheryl Gault sold 2,014 shares (~$58k) on March 5; the sale is small relative to her remaining holdings and may reflect diversification rather than negative company news. SEC filing / MarketBeat: Insider sale

Insider sale — COO Cheryl Gault sold 2,014 shares (~$58k) on March 5; the sale is small relative to her remaining holdings and may reflect diversification rather than negative company news. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS miss — Rapport reported Q4 EPS of ($0.72), missing consensus of ($0.65) by $0.07, which likely pressured the stock despite reassuring commentary on cash and pipeline progress. Quarterly press release (Quartr)

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.