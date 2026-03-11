Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TALK has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Talkspace from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Talkspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Talkspace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Talkspace from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

NASDAQ:TALK opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Talkspace had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Talkspace will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: UHS agreed to acquire Talkspace for $5.25/share, valuing the company at about $835M — a clear near-term floor and likely reason the stock is trading up as investors price in the cash deal. Universal Health strikes $835 million Talkspace deal

UHS agreed to acquire Talkspace for $5.25/share, valuing the company at about $835M — a clear near-term floor and likely reason the stock is trading up as investors price in the cash deal. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp’s model sees significantly higher longer?term profitability (FY2028 EPS estimate $0.34), which, if realized, supports upside to the business case beyond the cash consideration. (KeyCorp report released March 9)

KeyCorp’s model sees significantly higher longer?term profitability (FY2028 EPS estimate $0.34), which, if realized, supports upside to the business case beyond the cash consideration. (KeyCorp report released March 9) Neutral Sentiment: Broad media coverage and deal writeups (Stat, Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Becker’s, FierceHealthcare) are consolidating public awareness of the transaction and potential strategic rationale (UHS expanding behavioral health). UHS to acquire Talkspace for $835M

Broad media coverage and deal writeups (Stat, Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Becker’s, FierceHealthcare) are consolidating public awareness of the transaction and potential strategic rationale (UHS expanding behavioral health). Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder law firms (e.g., Kahn Swick & Foti, The M&A Class Action Firm, Ademi, Halper Sadeh) have opened investigations alleging the $5.25 price or sales process may be unfair — this raises execution risk, potential deal delay, litigation costs, or upward renegotiation pressure. Investor Alert: Kahn Swick & Foti investigating sale

Multiple shareholder law firms (e.g., Kahn Swick & Foti, The M&A Class Action Firm, Ademi, Halper Sadeh) have opened investigations alleging the $5.25 price or sales process may be unfair — this raises execution risk, potential deal delay, litigation costs, or upward renegotiation pressure. Negative Sentiment: Sell?side sentiment has turned cautiously negative: Needham, William Blair and others downgraded or cut ratings to Hold; Canaccord reaffirmed Hold. These moves can pressure trading, reduce conviction among institutional holders, and reflect skepticism over standalone upside once the deal premium is considered. Talkspace rating lowered by Needham Talkspace earns hold from Canaccord

Sell?side sentiment has turned cautiously negative: Needham, William Blair and others downgraded or cut ratings to Hold; Canaccord reaffirmed Hold. These moves can pressure trading, reduce conviction among institutional holders, and reflect skepticism over standalone upside once the deal premium is considered. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp cut its FY2026 EPS forecast (from $0.19 to $0.16), signaling nearer?term earnings weakness versus prior expectations — a reminder that operational performance still matters even with a takeover bid. (KeyCorp report released March 9)

Talkspace, Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company’s platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company’s core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

