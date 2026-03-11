Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) SVP Sells $28,793.31 in Stock

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) SVP Marcus Becker sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $28,793.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,237 shares in the company, valued at $859,841.19. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marcus Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Marcus Becker sold 15,570 shares of Constellium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $398,280.60.

Constellium Trading Up 0.9%

CSTM opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.48. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth $2,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellium by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 214,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Constellium by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 57,337 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 438,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

