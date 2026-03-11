Insider Buying: Capita (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases 12,178 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Pablo Andres bought 12,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 per share, with a total value of £34,098.40.

Capita Stock Up 6.2%

CPI opened at GBX 292.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 375.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 336.96. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 168 and a twelve month high of GBX 415.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.05.

Capita ( LON:CPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 49.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capita had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 494.

About Capita

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita’s colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society – our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.

