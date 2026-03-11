Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Northland Securities

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Talkspace from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TALK

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of TALK stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.78 million, a P/E ratio of 103.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. Talkspace has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.19.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Talkspace had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Talkspace will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,042,000. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $7,554,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Talkspace by 526.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,174,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,459 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Talkspace by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,478,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,323,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP boosted its stake in Talkspace by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 2,704,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

More Talkspace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Talkspace this week:

Positive Sentiment: UHS agreed to acquire Talkspace for $5.25 per share in a deal valuing the company at about $835 million; the cash bid establishes a clear near?term exit valuation for shareholders. UHS Acquisition Announcement

UHS agreed to acquire Talkspace for $5.25 per share in a deal valuing the company at about $835 million; the cash bid establishes a clear near?term exit valuation for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Press coverage frames the deal as part of UHS’s push into virtual behavioral health, providing strategic rationale for the acquisition that supports deal credibility. Reuters Deal Coverage

Press coverage frames the deal as part of UHS’s push into virtual behavioral health, providing strategic rationale for the acquisition that supports deal credibility. Neutral Sentiment: Trading in TALK was briefly halted for “news pending” when the deal was announced—typical in major M&A events and part of orderly dissemination of material information.

Trading in TALK was briefly halted for “news pending” when the deal was announced—typical in major M&A events and part of orderly dissemination of material information. Neutral Sentiment: Some brokers have maintained neutral/sector?weight or hold ratings (KeyCorp, Canaccord), reflecting that while the buyout sets a floor, upside beyond the offer is limited absent a competing bidder. Analyst Notes

Some brokers have maintained neutral/sector?weight or hold ratings (KeyCorp, Canaccord), reflecting that while the buyout sets a floor, upside beyond the offer is limited absent a competing bidder. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti, Halper Sadeh, The M&A Class Action Firm, Ademi LLP and others) have launched investigations into whether the $5.25 per?share price and the board’s process are fair to public shareholders—these actions could spawn litigation, slow closing, or pressure deal terms. KSF Investigation M&A Class Action Firm Alert

Several law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti, Halper Sadeh, The M&A Class Action Firm, Ademi LLP and others) have launched investigations into whether the $5.25 per?share price and the board’s process are fair to public shareholders—these actions could spawn litigation, slow closing, or pressure deal terms. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst downgrades (William Blair from strong?buy to hold; Needham from buy to hold) signal reduced conviction among some sell?side analysts—this can weigh on sentiment for any incremental trading above the offer price. Analyst Downgrades

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company’s platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company’s core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.