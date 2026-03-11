JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.55 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Shares of JBLU opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.72.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12,727.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

