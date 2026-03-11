Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Steven Wilson Sells 5,141 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Wilson sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $30,023.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 124,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,369.28. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 3.9%

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $620.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Grocery Outlet News

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 357,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Grocery Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director insider buy — Director John E. Bachman purchased 16,000 shares at about $6.46, increasing his stake ~28%, a signal some investors view as management confidence. Director Acquires $103,360.00 in Stock

Director insider buy — Director John E. Bachman purchased 16,000 shares at about $6.46, increasing his stake ~28%, a signal some investors view as management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Positive media on Q4 results and market interest — Coverage noting Grocery Outlet as a Q4 earnings outperformer and rising market interest can attract short?term buyers and improve liquidity. Q4 earnings outperformers

Positive media on Q4 results and market interest — Coverage noting Grocery Outlet as a Q4 earnings outperformer and rising market interest can attract short?term buyers and improve liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership — Large funds own the vast majority of shares, which supports liquidity but can magnify moves if institutions rebalance (background filings/aggregate reporting).

High institutional ownership — Large funds own the vast majority of shares, which supports liquidity but can magnify moves if institutions rebalance (background filings/aggregate reporting). Negative Sentiment: CEO and multiple senior execs sold stock — CEO Jason Potter sold 67,397 shares at ~$5.84 (?$394k) and several EVPs also sold smaller positions the same day; sizeable insider sales can signal liquidity needs or concern and often weigh on sentiment. CEO Jason Potter Sells 67,397 Shares

CEO and multiple senior execs sold stock — CEO Jason Potter sold 67,397 shares at ~$5.84 (?$394k) and several EVPs also sold smaller positions the same day; sizeable insider sales can signal liquidity needs or concern and often weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Store closures announced — Company will close four Northeast Ohio stores citing “millions in losses,” a near?term operational setback that underscores margin/market challenges in certain regions. Store Closures

Store closures announced — Company will close four Northeast Ohio stores citing “millions in losses,” a near?term operational setback that underscores margin/market challenges in certain regions. Negative Sentiment: Law?firm investigation announced — Levi & Korsinsky opened an inquiry into possible securities?law violations tied to prior guidance changes, increasing litigation risk and investor uncertainty. Investigation Notice

Law?firm investigation announced — Levi & Korsinsky opened an inquiry into possible securities?law violations tied to prior guidance changes, increasing litigation risk and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and negative consensus — Several firms trimmed ratings/targets (consensus shown as “Reduce”); these downgrades and negative headlines can accelerate selling pressure. Analyst Scrutiny on Consumer Trends

Analyst cuts and negative consensus — Several firms trimmed ratings/targets (consensus shown as “Reduce”); these downgrades and negative headlines can accelerate selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Earnings/guidance headwinds — Q4 showed a slight EPS and revenue miss and management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.45–$0.55 (below some expectations), highlighting margin pressure and limiting near?term upside (company filings/earnings release).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.68.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

