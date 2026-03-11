WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 201.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,045 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,970,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $267,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,977 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,737,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,258,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,805,000 after buying an additional 817,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,156,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $328,529,000 after buying an additional 783,117 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE AR opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 319,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,068.26. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

