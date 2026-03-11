SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 14,603 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,309,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,311,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,331 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,953,000 after purchasing an additional 549,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

