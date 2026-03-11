Zacks Research Weighs in on Medifast FY2028 Earnings

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Medifast in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the year. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Medifast had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. Medifast has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.750–1.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.700–0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Medifast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medifast

Medifast Stock Performance

MED opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Medifast has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 181,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc (NYSE: MED) is a health and wellness company specializing in clinically supported weight-loss, weight-management and healthy living products and services. Through its OPTAVIA brand, the company offers a range of meal replacement products, snacks, supplements and coaching programs designed to support metabolic health and sustainable lifestyle changes. Medifast markets its products directly to consumers via a network of independent distributors—known as OPTAVIA Coaches—who provide personalized guidance and support throughout the client’s weight?loss journey.

Founded in 1980 by William Vitale and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Medifast has grown into a nationally recognized provider of nutrition and weight?management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.