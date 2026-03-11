Sands Capital Management LLC Has $116.58 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $116,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,964,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $8,857,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,286,201.49. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $9,767,972. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $293.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.22 and a 200-day moving average of $323.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

