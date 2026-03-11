SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 980.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,588 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,512,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,292,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,447,000 after buying an additional 236,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

