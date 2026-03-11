Peter Hill Purchases 382 Shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hill acquired 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 784 per share, for a total transaction of £2,994.88.

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 784 on Wednesday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 650.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 981. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 863.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 852.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 91.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.40%. Research analysts forecast that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 104.0245566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon Banking Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital Group increased their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,055 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,028.20.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

