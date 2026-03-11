10,000 Shares in EchoStar Corporation $SATS Bought by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 10.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,138,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EchoStar by 1,681.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 276,626 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EchoStar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

EchoStar Price Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93. EchoStar Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $132.25.

EchoStar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EchoStar this week:

Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 inclusion should support demand from index funds and boost liquidity as SATS joins the benchmark. Inclusion often creates one-time buying pressure and higher institutional interest. S&P Rebalance Article

S&P 500 inclusion should support demand from index funds and boost liquidity as SATS joins the benchmark. Inclusion often creates one-time buying pressure and higher institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Operational catalysts remain: coverage highlights the upcoming Falcon 9 launch (EchoStar XXV) and recent spectrum sale that could materially reshape revenue/timing of cash flows — potential upside if launches and spectrum monetization proceed as planned. Falcon 9 / Valuation Article

Operational catalysts remain: coverage highlights the upcoming Falcon 9 launch (EchoStar XXV) and recent spectrum sale that could materially reshape revenue/timing of cash flows — potential upside if launches and spectrum monetization proceed as planned. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and timing debate: commentary asks whether SATS is too late to buy after a multi-year rally, signaling mixed analyst views that could keep volatility elevated. Is It Too Late Article

Valuation and timing debate: commentary asks whether SATS is too late to buy after a multi-year rally, signaling mixed analyst views that could keep volatility elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures in recent filings show zero shares/NaN changes — likely a reporting/data anomaly; this makes short-interest signals unreliable for now. Short Interest Note

Reported short-interest figures in recent filings show zero shares/NaN changes — likely a reporting/data anomaly; this makes short-interest signals unreliable for now. Negative Sentiment: CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 71,005 shares (~$7.63M) on March 6, reducing his stake by about 7.94%; insider selling of this size can weigh on sentiment even if the insider retains a large holding. See the SEC filing. SEC Form 4

CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 71,005 shares (~$7.63M) on March 6, reducing his stake by about 7.94%; insider selling of this size can weigh on sentiment even if the insider retains a large holding. See the SEC filing. Negative Sentiment: EchoStar COO also executed a multi-million dollar sale ($5.69M), adding to the insider selling narrative that may pressure the stock in the near term. COO Sale Article

EchoStar COO also executed a multi-million dollar sale ($5.69M), adding to the insider selling narrative that may pressure the stock in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Gray Media’s blackout of 226 local channels is disrupting DISH TV customers nationwide; while this directly impacts DISH, the outage can create negative sentiment across the satellite/pay-TV ecosystem and could be a short-term headwind for companies tied to pay-TV distribution. Gray Media Blackout

Insider Activity at EchoStar

In related news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 285,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $30,106,684.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 376,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,688,870.65. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Swieringa sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $5,688,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,796,505.30. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 406,925 shares of company stock worth $43,430,137 in the last three months. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EchoStar

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.