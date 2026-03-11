Short Interest in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Declines By 66.0%

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 185,464 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the February 12th total of 544,831 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,025,802 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,025,802 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.69.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.2734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.