Short Interest in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Declines By 66.0%

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 185,464 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the February 12th total of 544,831 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,025,802 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,025,802 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.2734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
