Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $140.13 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation accounts for 2.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $140,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,981,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,083,000 after purchasing an additional 882,901 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4,494.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,974,000 after buying an additional 849,702 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,510.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 901,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,956,000 after buying an additional 845,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,961,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,114,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,016,000 after acquiring an additional 440,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ONTO opened at $193.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.82. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $232.49. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.