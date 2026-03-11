Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW) Short Interest Down 64.0% in February

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,029 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the February 12th total of 30,636 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,446,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,446,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Moolec Science Price Performance

Moolec Science stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Moolec Science has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene-edited livestock as living bioreactors to produce therapeutic proteins. The company leverages CRISPR/Cas9 and related gene-editing technologies to introduce human genes into the genome of pigs, enabling the secretion of complex human proteins in sow’s milk. By combining advanced genetic engineering with traditional livestock breeding, Moolec Science aims to address scalability and cost challenges associated with conventional biologics manufacturing.

The company’s pipeline centers on the production of large multimolecular proteins, including coagulation factors and antibody fragments, for rare diseases and life-threatening conditions.

