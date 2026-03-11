Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE) Short Interest Update

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,640 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the February 12th total of 107,327 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,987 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,987 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Minim Stock Performance

Shares of FIEE stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $536,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Minim alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIEE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Minim to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Minim in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Services Lt Elements acquired 2,138,181 shares of Minim stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $2,758,253.49. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,119,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,580.70. This trade represents a 217.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Minim

(Get Free Report)

Minim, Inc (NASDAQ:FIEE) is a technology company specializing in network intelligence and security solutions for service providers, managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise customers. The company’s core offering is a cloud-based platform that centralizes network management, device monitoring and automated troubleshooting across wired and wireless infrastructure. By leveraging machine learning and analytics, Minim aims to simplify onboarding, optimize performance and reduce operational costs for broadband providers and IT teams.

Minim’s software suite provides real-time visibility into network health, topology mapping and usage metrics, along with integrated security features designed to detect and block threats at the network edge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.