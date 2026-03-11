Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,375 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the February 12th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 98,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 551,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 401,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,386,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund primarily invests in U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign and corporate debt securities issued by governments and corporations in emerging market countries.

MSD’s investment strategy emphasizes diversification across regions, sectors and issuers. The fund’s portfolio managers use fundamental credit analysis to identify opportunities in markets such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.