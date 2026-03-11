Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.060–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.4 million-$326.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.9 million. Acco Brands also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.840-0.890 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Acco Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Acco Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACCO

Acco Brands Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Acco Brands stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. Acco Brands has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $428.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.94 million. Acco Brands had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Acco Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acco Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. Acco Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Acco Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Acco Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings matched expectations: ACCO reported $0.38 EPS, in line with consensus, showing operating profitability held up despite top-line pressure. MarketBeat Q4 Report

Q4 earnings matched expectations: ACCO reported $0.38 EPS, in line with consensus, showing operating profitability held up despite top-line pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Company released conference call materials and a slide deck that provide detail on segment performance and the strategy shift toward technology/EPOS integration — useful for judging whether guidance weakness is cyclical or structural. Conference Call Slide Deck

Company released conference call materials and a slide deck that provide detail on segment performance and the strategy shift toward technology/EPOS integration — useful for judging whether guidance weakness is cyclical or structural. Neutral Sentiment: Local and preview coverage summarized the results and scheduling for the earnings event if you want a brief snapshot. Acco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Local and preview coverage summarized the results and scheduling for the earnings event if you want a brief snapshot. Negative Sentiment: Very soft Q1 guidance: ACCO issued Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of -$0.06 to -$0.03 versus a consensus of ~$0.38, and Q1 revenue guidance of $317.4M–$326.9M vs. ~$431.9M expected — a large near-term shortfall. ACCO Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Very soft Q1 guidance: ACCO issued Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of -$0.06 to -$0.03 versus a consensus of ~$0.38, and Q1 revenue guidance of $317.4M–$326.9M vs. ~$431.9M expected — a large near-term shortfall. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance revised below Street: management now targets $0.84–$0.89 EPS vs. the prior consensus ~ $1.05 and issued a slightly lower revenue range (~$1.5B–$1.6B). The trimmed full-year outlook and weak quarter-to-start raise concerns about demand and margin pressure. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Outlook

FY2026 guidance revised below Street: management now targets $0.84–$0.89 EPS vs. the prior consensus ~ $1.05 and issued a slightly lower revenue range (~$1.5B–$1.6B). The trimmed full-year outlook and weak quarter-to-start raise concerns about demand and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage highlight investor worry: multiple outlets note shares fell following the soft outlook despite matched earnings, and analysts/market participants focused on the revenue miss ($428.8M vs. ~$431.9M est.) and cautious commentary. MarketWatch: Shares Down After Soft Outlook

Institutional Trading of Acco Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance LLC increased its holdings in Acco Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acco Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Acco Brands by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acco Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company’s portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.