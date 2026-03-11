Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $1.19 Million in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Coursera by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Coursera by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 104,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.83 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,710 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $57,483.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 217,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,825.92. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Coursera from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

