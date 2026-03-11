Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 5,829 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,829 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $133,134.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 161,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,864.52. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, David Mountcastle sold 5,177 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $119,847.55.

On Thursday, February 26th, David Mountcastle sold 5,361 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $134,025.00.

On Friday, February 27th, David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $192,809.85.

On Friday, December 12th, David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $597,891.61.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $31.00 price objective on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

More Privia Health Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Privia Health Group this week:

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

