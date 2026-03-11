Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,907 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,907 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $176,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 138,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,552.88. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,200 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $134,728.00.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of CYTK opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $70.98.

Cytokinetics News Roundup

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cytokinetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings/Investor call framed a “high?stakes” commercial launch as Cytokinetics shifts from development to commercialization — investors view successful market uptake as material revenue upside. Cytokinetics Earnings Call Marks High-Stakes Launch Phase

Earnings/Investor call framed a “high?stakes” commercial launch as Cytokinetics shifts from development to commercialization — investors view successful market uptake as material revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: An insider exercised stock options worth roughly $920k+ concurrent with the drug hitting the market — commonly interpreted as insiders monetizing launch-related value and confidence that commercialization is underway. Cytokinetics Insider Exercises Options Worth Over $920,000 as Heart Drug Hits the Market

An insider exercised stock options worth roughly $920k+ concurrent with the drug hitting the market — commonly interpreted as insiders monetizing launch-related value and confidence that commercialization is underway. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst activity is constructive — multiple firms have raised price targets and maintained buy/outperform stances, leaving a consensus target (~$89) well above the current trading range, supporting bullish expectations. Analyst Coverage Summary

Recent analyst activity is constructive — multiple firms have raised price targets and maintained buy/outperform stances, leaving a consensus target (~$89) well above the current trading range, supporting bullish expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest for early March shows “0” shares — likely a data error or placeholder rather than a real change in short positioning; treat this as non-informative until clarified.

Reported short?interest for early March shows “0” shares — likely a data error or placeholder rather than a real change in short positioning; treat this as non-informative until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales on March 9: CEO Robert Blum sold 7,931 shares at an average $60.72 (~$481.6k), reducing his stake ~1.98%; EVP Fady I. Malik sold 2,907 shares and EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,582 shares at the same price. While holdings remain substantial, these disclosures can be read as near-term profit-taking around the launch. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 ( CEO Form 4 ), Malik Form 4 ( Malik Form 4 ), Callos Form 4 ( Callos Form 4 ).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 723.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small?molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

