Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter.

The company reported a strong underwriting quarter with a Q4 combined ratio of 89.3% and an $11 million underwriting profit, marking its first sub?90% quarterly accident year combined ratio in several years and steady improvement after the California wildfire hit.

and an $11 million underwriting profit, marking its first sub?90% quarterly accident year combined ratio in several years and steady improvement after the California wildfire hit. Investments are defensive with an extremely short average duration (~1 year) and a fixed?income yield around 4.4% , giving management flexibility to redeploy into longer durations and higher yields when markets stabilize.

and a fixed?income yield around , giving management flexibility to redeploy into longer durations and higher yields when markets stabilize. Operating expenses remain elevated—the expense ratio is around 40.5%+ due to ongoing digital transformation and build?out of the Katalyx platform, with management expecting expense relief only starting in 2027.

due to ongoing digital transformation and build?out of the Katalyx platform, with management expecting expense relief only starting in 2027. Core Belmont premium growth was +9% (ex?terminated products) with big wins in assumed reinsurance (+77%) and VacantExpress (+16%), but heightened E&S competition pressured Penn?America growth to just 3% in Q4; management expects Core gross premiums could grow 15–20% in 2026.

(ex?terminated products) with big wins in assumed reinsurance (+77%) and VacantExpress (+16%), but heightened E&S competition pressured Penn?America growth to just 3% in Q4; management expects Core gross premiums could grow 15–20% in 2026. The company ended the year with $284 million of discretionary capital and is prioritizing redeploying that capital into organic growth, product expansion, or acquisitions rather than committing to large share buybacks at this time.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.41. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Flagship Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 282,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ: GBLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its subsidiaries, the company focuses on underwriting commercial niche insurance products designed to meet the needs of small to mid-sized businesses and select specialty markets. Its approach centers on disciplined underwriting, customized policy structures and targeted distribution channels to address coverage gaps often underserved by standard carriers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses surety and fidelity bonds, workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, professional liability and environmental liability.

