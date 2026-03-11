dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Issues Earnings Results

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

dotdigital Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LON DOTD opened at GBX 53.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.89. The stock has a market cap of £160.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.50. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 52.07 and a 52-week high of GBX 91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other dotdigital Group news, insider John Conoley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 per share, with a total value of £6,500. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOTD

About dotdigital Group

(Get Free Report)

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is the leading SaaS provider of an AI-powered customer experience and data platform for intelligent, personalised marketing engagement at scale. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale. With Dotdigital, marketing teams can unify and enrich their customer data, identify valuable customer segments, and deliver personalised cross-channel customer journeys that result in engagements, conversions, and loyalty.

Founded in 1999, Dotdigital is headquartered in London with offices in Manchester, Southampton, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo and Cape Town.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.